A Bathing Ape Shark MA-1 Jacke

Noch in diesem Monat droppt A Bathing Ape einen absolut coolen Release. Die Brand wird die Streetwear Jacke überhaupt, die MA-1 Bomber mit ihrem Signature Shark Look releasen. Wann genau ist leider nicht bekannt, also schaut einfach ab und an im Online Store vorbei!

Now, for December, the Japanese mainstay is bringing the design to the iconic MA-1. Featuring the flight jacket’s prototypical nylon construction, the release adds beloved usual shark pattern to the front of the piece and comes with the motif’s usual tiger and varsity letter accompaniments.