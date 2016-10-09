adidas / EQT Apparel Line (Fall/ Winter 2016)

Ihr wollt euren EQT Look perfekt abrunden? Dann solltet ihr ab dem 13. Oktober den Online Store von size? im Auge behalten, denn u.a. dort wird dann die neue Apparel Line von adidas EQT gelaunched, welche einige coole „Sub Green“ Teile beinhaltet. Aber seht euch die Styles einfach im Lookbook an.

adidas‘ Equipment line has already made countless of appearances with its footwear range, with stand out silhouettes including the Running Support ’93 and Support ADV. Perhaps a little more under appreciated is the Equipment line’s apparel offerings, which are making a stunning return for a second time this year in subdued monochrome hues and the occasional splash of “Sub Green.”