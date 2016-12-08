Alexander Wang x Beats Studio Wireless „Dove Gray“

Alexander Wang ist Wiederholungstäter, denn nach der gemeinsamen Kooperation in 2013, kooperieren der Designer und Beats erneut. Das Ergebnis ist dieser Studio Wireless Kopfhörer in „Dove Gray“. Auffällig ist das Croc-Embossed Leder, welcher sowohl auf den Ohrmuscheln, als auch auf dem Case zu finden ist. Schäner Release, welcher ab sofort für 600 USD zu bekommen ist.

Fashion-inclined audiophiles, rejoice. Alexander Wang and Beats by Dre once again team up on a pair of special edition, wireless headphones. This marks the second collaborative offering for the duo who collectively released studio headphones in a matte black and pale gold color scheme back in December 2013.