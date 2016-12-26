„Alien: Covenant“ (Official Trailer)

Dieser Trailer ist nichts für schwache Nerven! Also überlegt es euch gut, ob ihr euch ihn wirklich anschauen wollt. Ridley Scott ist zurück und das mit einem neuen „Alien“ Film. „Alien: Covenant“, so der offizielle Titel des neuen Teils, nimmt uns mit auf die Reise des Schiffs „Covenant“ auf eine Reise zu einem unbewohnten Planeten, wobei unbewohnt vielleicht auch nur eine Vermutung war …

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with ALIEN: COVENANT, a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.