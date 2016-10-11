Aquascutum x Supreme / Capsule (Fall/ Winter 2016)

Donnerstag, 13. Oktober – 12 Uhr ist es wieder Zeit für ein Update des Supreme Stores! Übermorgen launchen Aquascutum x Supreme ihre gemeinsame Kollektion für Herbst/Winter 2016. Die Kollektion wurde inspiriert durch die Geschichte von Aquascutum, die bereits 1976 ihr Signature Club Check Muster nutzen. Hier für euch die Kollektion im Overview – habt ihr Favoriten?

Aquascutum was founded by John Emary in Mayfair, London in 1851. Soon after starting off as tailors, Aquascutum developed the first ever waterproof textile and trench coat which was worn by British military during the Crimean War and World Wars I and II. In 1976, the brand introduced their iconic Club Check pattern. Since then, the brand has been worn by famous public figures and youth cultures alike.

Supreme has worked with Aquascutum on a new collection for Fall 2016. Made exclusively for Supreme, the collection consists of a custom fit waterproof Filey Raincoat, waterproof Club Jacket, waterproof Utility Vest, Flannel Shirt, Long Sleeve Polo and a wool/cashmere Scarf.

Available in-store NY, LA, London, Paris and online October 13th.