Araki for Supreme (Fall/ Winter 2016)

Donnerstag ist wieder „Online Shop Update“ Tag bei Supreme, denn dann erscheint die neue Kollektion „Araki for Supreme“. Hinter Araki steckt der Fotograf Nobuyoshi Araki, welcher in Japan für seine erotische Fotografie bekannt wurde. Über 350 Bücher hat Araki veröffentlicht und nun sind zwei seiner Kunstwerke auf Supreme Stuff zu sehen. Wieder ein Must Have oder eher nicht so, was meint ihr?

Nobuyoshi Araki is a Japanese photographer born in Tokyo in 1940. Araki started his career as a commercial photographer before turning to diary-like documentation which included subjects ranging from the mundanity of everyday life to Japan’s underground sex industry. Continuing his exploration of erotic subjects, Araki incorporated Kinbaku, the Japanese art of bondage with other traditional Japanese themes to create what is now his defining aesthetic. With over 350 books published, Araki is one of the most prolific artists living or dead.

This Fall, Supreme has worked with Araki on a Hooded Sweatshirt, Long Sleeve T-Shirt, Short Sleeve T-Shirt and a Zine featuring original photography.