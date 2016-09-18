„Bastards“ (Official Trailer)

Nächstes Jahr gehen Owen Wilson & Ed Helms in „Bastards“ auf die Suche nach ihrem Vater. Ihre Mutter hatte den zwei Brüder immer erzählt, dass ihr Dad an Krebs gestorben ist, bis die Beiden rausfinden, dass dies eine Lüge war und der lustige Roadtrip beginnt …

Wilson and Helms play a pair of adult brothers whose mother (Glenn Close) led them to believe that their father died from cancer when they were young. Upon finding out that this is a lie, the two then set out to find their long lost dad.