Bearbrick „BB-8“ by Medicom Toy

Medicom Toys hat mir ihren Bearbricks, mittlerweile ein eigenes kleines Star Wars Universum aufgebaut und nun folgt der nächste Stein für das große Ganze. Mit dem „BB-8“ Bearbrick, wird der nächste Droide aus Star Wars verewigt und sollte natürlich auch in eurer Sammlung nicht fehlen. ANA hat das Toy bereits für euch und für 20 USD darf man auch nicht meckern, oder?

It goes without saying that Star Wars has been a cultural tour de force throughout 2016, and so what better way is there for Medicom Toy’s Be@rbrick to round off the year than with a BB-8 x Be@rbrick figurine?