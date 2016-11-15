„Beauty and the Beast“ (US Official Trailer)

Disney belebt den Zeichentrickfilm „Die Schöne und das Biest“ zum Leben und in der Hauptrolle finden sich Emma Watson & Dan Stevens. Die Novel sollte jedem etwas sagen und so könnt ihr euch auf den 17. März 2017 freuen, wenn der Film seinen Kinostart feiert. Bis dahin bekommt ihr heute den ersten offiziellen Trailer. Enjoy.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is a live-action re-telling of the studio’s animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. “Beauty and the Beast” is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle.