Bodega / „Fleece Line“ Kollektion (Lookbook)

#teamcozy are u ready? Die Bostoner Bodega Crew präsentiert für den Winter die perfekten Essentials. Die „Fleece Line“ Kollektion ist „Made In USA“ und kommt in den Colorways „Petrol“, „Shadow“, „Marigold“ und „Heather Grey“. Die Crewneck und Hoodies sind ab sofort online erhältlich.

It’s difficult to imagine a garment more basic, simple, and prevalent than the hoodie. People have been shielding themselves from the elements with hoods since, at least the middle ages, while the hoodie’s modern form dates back to the 1930s, when it was manufactured for upstate New York warehouse laborers working in sub-freezing temperatures.