Burton x Playboy / Capsule Collection (Lookbook)

Burton x Playboy präsentieren ihre fünfte gemeinsame Kollektion. Dabei besteht die Kollektion nicht nur aus Fashion Styles, sondern auch aus Accessoires für die Piste. Schaut euch hier das Lookbook, am besten sogar im Video, an. Und wer shoppen will, der kann dies direkt bei Burton oder beim Playboy machen.

Burton and Playboy Enterprises, Inc. have teamed up for the fifth time on an exclusive winter collection. The partnered offering consists of six technical pieces that are perfect for the colder seasons.