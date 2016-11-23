„Cars 3“ (Official US Teaser Trailer)

Lightning McQueen ist zurück, allerdings nicht im Rampenlicht, denn dort steht eine neue Generation an Sportwagen, die alles in Grund und Boden fährt. Allerdings wäre Lightning McQueen nicht der, welcher er ist, würde er nicht wieder auf der #1 stehen wollen. Mit der Hilfe von Cruz Ramirez soll dieser Schritt möglich werden …

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez, with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage!