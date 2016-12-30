Champion / „Bandana“ Kollektion (Spring 2017)

Champion startet 2017 mit der neuen „Bandana“ Kollektion. Die Kollektion besteht aus Hoodies, Crewnecks, Caps und Bags, welche allesamt im blauen oder schwarzen Bandana Look daherkommen. Die Zip-Hoodies besitzen eine Fütterung aus Schafswolle, während die Crewnecks aus Fleece sind. Coole Kollektion, welche ab dem 02. Januar erhältlich sein soll.

Champion is gearing up for the new year with a bandana-themed collection of apparel and accessories. Available in both navy and black colorways are an assortment of quilted and sherpa-lined hoodies and fleece crewneck sweatshirts, which are offered alongside a matching pair of tote bags.