Civilist / Lookbook (Fall/ Winter 2016)

Für ihre neue Herbst/Winterkollektion hat sich die Civilist Crew von Berlin inspirieren lassen. Vor allem die Clubs, wie S.O.U.N.D., Zodiak Free, Arts Lab und das Dschungel sind die Quellen für die neue Kollektion. Der Tribut an Berlin ist nun als Shirt, Hoodie oder Cap erhältlich, und zwar direkt bei Civilist Berlin.

For its Fall/Winter 2016 collection, Civilist took inspiration from the infamous clubs that once shook the streets of Berlin during the 70s and 80s. Borrowing the visual motifs of defunct night spots such as S.O.U.N.D., the Zodiak Free Arts Lab and Dschungel