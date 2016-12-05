„Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy“ (PlayStation Experience 2016 Trailer)

Am Wochenende fand die PlayStation Experience 2016 in Anaheim statt. Vor Ort wurden neue Trailer für das Jahr 2017 präsentiert und es waren einige Highlights dabei. Über die kommenden Tage werde ich euch einige davon präsentieren und den Anfang macht „Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy“. „Crash Bandicoot“ gehörte definitiv zu meiner Jugend auf der PlayStation und ich freue mich auf den neuen Teil. Was meint ihr?

Your favorite marsupial, Crash Bandicoot®, is back! He’s enhanced, entranced & ready-to-dance with the N. Sane Trilogy game collection. Now you can experience Crash Bandicoot like never-before in Fur-K. Spin, jump, wump and repeat as you take on the epic challenges and adventures through the three games that started it all, Crash Bandicoot®, Crash Bandicoot® 2: Cortex Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot®: Warped. Relive all your favorite Crash moments in their fully-remastered HD graphical glory and get ready to put some UMPH in your WUMP!