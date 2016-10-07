Diamond Supply Co. / Lookbook (Holiday 2016)

Für die, in den USA, sogenannte „Holiday“ Season, welche traditionell Ende November beginnt und bis Anfang Januar anhält, präsentiert Diamond Supply Co., die neue „Cabin Fever“ Kollektion. Die Kollektion bezieht ihre Inspiration vor allem aus verschiedenen Wintersportarten, wie Ski oder Eishockey. Hier für euch das Lookbook zur „Cabin Fever“ Kollektion, welche demnächst erscheinen soll.

For the 2016 holiday season, Los Angeles-based brand Diamond Supply Co. draws from the what they define as the true essence of the holiday. ”Cabin Fever” takes cues from classic cold weather sports like hockey and skiing