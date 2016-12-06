„Die Mumie“ (Official Trailer)

Mit zwei Tagen Verspätung, kommt hier nun endlich der Trailer zum Remake von „Die Mumie“, welches 2017 in die Kinos kommen wird. Mit Tom Cruise in der Hauptrolle, dürfen wir uns auf ein Action-Remake freuen, in welchem die Mumie wohl weiblich sein wird. Was sagt ihr zum Trailer?

From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.