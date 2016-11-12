Dragon Ball Z x Billionaire Boys Club / Capsule Collection (Holiday 2016)

Im Laufe des Tages soll die Dragon Ball Z x Billionaire Boys Club Capsule gelaunched werden, welche das 30. Jubiläum der Dragon Ball Z Reihe feiert. Einen kleinen Ausblick auf die Kollektion gibt es jetzt schon hier, aber sie wird sicherlich noch größer ausfallen, als nur zwei Shirts und eine Cap. Wo sind die Dragon Ball Z Fans?

Pharrell led Billionaire Boys Club will be collaborating with FUMINATION franchise Dragon Ball Z for the cartoon’s 30th anniversary. The capsule collection nods the 30 year old anime and offers a capsule collection that will include tees, hats and more.