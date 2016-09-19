Eric Emanuel x New Era / „Waxed Canvas“ Kollektion

Der Designer Eric Emanuel, hat nach seiner Basketball Shorts Kollektion sich nun mit New Era zusammengetan und präsentiert mit dem US-Unternehmen, die „Waxed Canvas“ Kollektion. Mit der Kollektion bekommt ihr eure Fitteds nicht in gewohnter Wolle, sondern mit gewachsten Canvas als Mateiral – sieht definitv cool aus und die Fans der Teams Yankees, Astros, Athletics, Red Sox, White Sox, Dodgers, Indians, Pirates und Braves, sollten nun bei EE direkt vorbeischauen.

To complement his popular line of lux basketball shorts, Eric Emanuel pairs up with New Era to release a collection of caps. Using the official MLB silhouette, the 59FIFTY fitted hat, the New York-based designer opts for a waxed canvas construction rather than the traditional wool.