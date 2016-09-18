Fall Out Boy x The Hundreds / „Bloom“ Kollektion (Lookbook)

Für die Tour von Fall Out Boy, haben Bobby Hundreds (Co-Gründer von The Hundreds) und Pete Wentz (Fall Out Boy) zusammengearbeitet und das Band Merchandise unter dem Titel „Bloom“ entworfen. Die Rocker sind damit auch auf der Bühne perfekt ausgestattet und die Kollektion ist wirklich gelungen. Schaut euch die Kollektion hier einfach mal im Lookbook an …

Sharing a mutual admiration for each other as artists, Bobby Hundreds and Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz joined forces to create the “Bloom” concept. With the flower wall seen in The Hundreds 2016 spring lookbook set as the inspiration point, the duo went on to conceptualize related imagery for the rock band’s summer tour set design.