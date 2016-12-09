„Fifty Shades Darker“ (Official Trailer #2)

Am 14. Februar 2017 wird es wieder düster und sexy, denn am Valentinstag erscheint „Fifty Shades Darker“, dem Sequel zu „Fifty Shades of Grey“. Christian Grey versucht wieder ein Teil des Lebens von Ana Steele zu werden und es scheint ihm auch tatsächlich zu klappen, aber dann holt Christian seine Vergangenheit ein …

When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian’s past start to circle the couple, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together.