„Fifty Shades Darker“ (Official Trailer)

Jamie Dornan und Dakota Johnson sind zurück als Christian Grey und Anastasia Steele in der Fortsetzung zu „Fifty Shades of Grey“ – „Fifty Shades Darker“. Das Sequel wird pünktlich zum Valentinstag 2017 in den Kinos anlaufen. Christian versucht Ana zurück in sein Leben zu holen und eine gemeinsame Zukunft mit ihr aufzubauen, aber während das Vertrauen zu einander wieder wächst, kommt ihnen die Vergangenheit von Christian in die Quere …

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Darker, the second chapter based on the worldwide bestselling “Fifty Shades” phenomenon. Expanding upon events set in motion in 2015’s blockbuster film that grossed more than $560 million globally, the new installment arrives for Valentine’s Day and invites you to slip into something a shade darker.