„Gears of War 4“ (Launch Trailer)

Heute gibt es den offiziellen Launch Trailer zum neuen Shooter „Gears of War 4“. Der neue Trailer nimmt uns zum ersten Mal mit in die Story und zeigt uns die neuen Charaktere JD Fenix, Kait und Del, welche gegen das Böse kämpfen. Launch des Spiels ist der 11. Oktober für XBox One und PC.

A new saga begins for one of the most acclaimed video game franchises in history. After narrowly escaping an attack on their village, JD Fenix and his friends, Kait and Del, must rescue the ones they love and discover the source of a monstrous new enemy.