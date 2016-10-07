Griffin Studio x Element / Capsule Collection (Lookbook)

Introducing the collaborative collection from Element and Griffin Studio for Fall 2016. The 2 brands have worked on the Black Sky Project, an exclusive capsule collection created around key technical jackets, pinnacle bags and footwear. With an emphasis on fabrics and ergonomics, the collection presents 4 new jackets alongside re-interpretations of classic backpack and footwear styles. The collection incorporates outdoor utilitarian design elements with urban versatility, without compromising a tailored / minimalistic aesthetic – elevating the collaboration at the forefront of technical urban outerwear.