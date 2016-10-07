Griffin Studio x Element / Capsule Collection (Lookbook)

In Zusammenarbeit mit dem britischen Design Studio Griffin präsentiert Element eine exklusive Capsule Collection, die sich „The Black Sky Project“ nennt. Neben Neu-Interpretationen von klassischen Rucksäcken und Schuhen werden vier neue Jacken präsentiert. Die Kollektion verbindet zweckmäßiges Outdoor Design mit urbaner Vielseitigkeit und einer minimalistischen Ästhetik. So sind die Jacken mit einer semipermeablen Membran, einer speziellen Laminierung, ergonomischen Ärmeln, wasserdichten Reißverschlüssen, und reflektierenden Details ausgestattet. Die Füllung besteht aus 80% Daunen und 20% Federn. Das besondere Highlight der Kollaboration ist die Kombination von Jacke und Schlafsack in einem: der Black Sky Sleeping Bag Coat.
Introducing the collaborative collection from Element and Griffin Studio for Fall 2016. The 2 brands have worked on the Black Sky Project, an exclusive capsule collection created around key technical jackets, pinnacle bags and footwear. With an emphasis on fabrics and ergonomics, the collection presents 4 new jackets alongside re-interpretations of classic backpack and footwear styles. The collection incorporates outdoor utilitarian design elements with urban versatility, without compromising a tailored / minimalistic aesthetic – elevating the collaboration at the forefront of technical urban outerwear.