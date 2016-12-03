J. Cole – „False Prophets“ (Video)

Irgendwie war mir der Typ schon immer sympatisch! Nicht nur, dass J.Cole nächste Woche seine neue LP „4 Your Eyez Only“ droppt, er disst auf seiner neuen Single „False Prophets“ einen gewissen Mr. West.

„Here’s a new style bubblin’ up then they bite that shit, damn. That’s what I get for lyin’ to myself. Well fuck it, what’s more important is that he’s cryin out for help. While the world’s eggin him on, I’m beggin him to stop it. Playin’ his old shit, knowin’ he ain’t top it….false prophets. „