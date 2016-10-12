„John Wick: Chapter 2“ (Official Teaser Trailer)

Der Hitman aka John Wick ist zurück. In „John Wick: Chapter 2“ kehrt der Hauptcharakter aus seinem Ruhestand zurück, denn es geht nach Rom, wo er sich mit einer ganzen Liga von Assassinen anlegen muss, um einem alten Freund zu helfen. Hier nun der erste Teaser für euch …

In this next chapter following the 2014 hit, legendary hitman John Wick [Keanu Reeves] is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.