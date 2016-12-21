„John Wick: Chapter 2“ („Wick Goes Off“ Trailer)

John Wick ist zurück und der Hitman hat nichts verlernt. Eigentlich war John Wick bereits in Rente, aber man lässt ihm keine Ruhe und so kommt er zurück um in Rom auf weitere Assassine zu treffen. Action garantiert.

In this next chapter following the 2014 hit, legendary hitman John Wick [Keanu Reeves] is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.