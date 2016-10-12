K1X / „The Uncoachable Series“ (Lookbook)

K1X ist zurück und hat die neue „The Uncoachable Series“ mit in der Ball-Bag. Die neue Kollektion ist einmal mehr, eine Mischung aus Straße & Court und verbindet The Hoop Game perfekt mit dem Off-Court. Ob ihr nun „Rookie of the Year“ oder „Uncoachable“ seid, dass entscheidet ihr selbst. Hier gibt es das offizielle Lookbook, während es die Kollektion direkt bei Kickz.com gibt.

„Our latest collection pays tribute to basketball’s free-flowing and creative nature. The Uncoachable Series is a high-five to what we like to call „Park Authority“: that special level of streetwise skills only a few top players bring to the court.“