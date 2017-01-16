KAWS / „Classic Companion“ Figures

Ihr fragt euch gerade, warum dieser KAWS Typ eine Kollektion mit der Jordan Brand bekommt? Und habt bisher noch nichts von dem Typ gehört? Dann schaut euch mal seine neuen „Classic Companion“ Figures an. Die Figuren und die Art des Designs haben KAWS bekannt gemacht und wenn ihr eine der Figuren für zu Hause haben wollt, dann schaut einfach mal bei der Galerie Perrotin vorbei.

Arriving in a set of six designs, the collection offers three figures wearing KAWS’ classic Companion design in grey, black and brown/sage, while the other “Open” half of the six-pack features the same design split into halves, with one revealing the Companion’s innards.