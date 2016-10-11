Kenzo x H&M / „Menswear“ Lookbook (Fall/ Winter 2016)

Da ist sie nun, die gemeinsame Kollektion von KENZO x H&M, welche am 03. November gelaunched werden soll. Bereits nach den ersten Teasern war klar, dass dies keine „Mainstream“ Kollektion sein wird und das neue Lookbook unterstreicht diesen Aspekt nur nochmal. Schaut euch also hier die Kollektion einfach mal an und bildet euch selbst ein Urteil …

Kenzo’s full H&M collaboration lookbook is finally here. We’ve seen some sneak peeks of the collection with images from Jean-Paul Goude’s ad campaigns starring the likes of Chance the Rapper, Iman and Suboi, but this lookbook offers a closer look at the full product range.