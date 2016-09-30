KITH / „96 Collection“ Lookbook (Fall 2016)

KITH präsentiert gemeinsam mit der Rap Crew The Lox (Jadakiss, Styles P & Sheek Louch) die neue „96 Collection“. 20 Jahre ist das Jahr 1996 nun her und damit auch Events, wie z.B. die Olympiade in Atlanta. KITH erinnert sich mit der neuen Kollektion an die Mid 90s und das sieht man auch an den verschiedenen Styles, welche ab heute Abend online @ kithnyc.com erhältlich sein werden.

The year 1996 has been a constant motif for our brand throughout our 5 year lifespan. We have always viewed 1996 as one of the most pivotal years for our culture and our birthplace of New York, and it has continued to serve as one of our main sources of inspiration. The 96 Collection is a direct result of our passion for this time, as we have crafted a fully-rounded assortment of apparel influenced by the signature style of 20 years ago.