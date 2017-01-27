KITH / „Classics“ Kollektion (Lookbook...

Nach ihrem unglaublichen letzten Jahr, mit unzähligen Releasen zum 5. Jubiläum, präsentiert der Retailer KITH für 2017 erst einmal „nur“ die neue Classics Kollektion. Aber die neue „Spring 2017“ Kollektion aus der Classics Reihe hat es wirklich in sich. Neben vielen Denim Teilen, waren auch wieder Jogger-Pants, Longsleeves, Hoodies und Caps Teil des Launch am heutigen Tag. Die Kollektion ist über kithnyc.com erhältlich.

Kith begins 2017 with the release of our Spring collection. This assortment of apparel marks our first foray into denim, including two cuts of jeans and a trucker jacket. Each style is crafted from 12 oz Moroccan denim cloth, which went through washing and development cycles for over a year to perfect the fit and feel.