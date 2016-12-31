KITH x Coca-Cola / Capsule Collection (Lookbook)

Ein Ass hat Ronnie Fieg noch im Ärmeln. Am letzten Tag des Jahres 2016 droppt KITH gemeinsam mit Coca-Cola eine Capsule Collection, welche gleichzeitig das 5. Jubiläum des NY Stores abschließt. Zum Einen feiert man mit dem Release auch die Eröffnung der Stores KITH Miami und KITH Aspen, zum Anderen ist es natürlich eine perfekte Möglichkeit für die Winterzeit.

Die Kollektion besteht aus mehreren Teilen, wobei das Highlight die Hoodies und Shirts sein dürften, die Coca-Cola in verschiedenen Sprachen verbinden. Geile Collection, welche ab 17 Uhr heute erhältlich sein wird via kithnyc.com.

As our fifth year anniversary comes to a close, we finish 2016 by releasing a collaborative collection with the global icon Coca-Cola. This project fits seamlessly into our nostalgia-fueled 2016 campaign, as we’ve pulled inspiration from Coke’s archives to create a contemporary assortment of apparel and accessories. Together with Coke we offer a two-dimensional collection that commemorates two of our recent milestones – the opening of Kith Miami and Kith Aspen.

The Kith x Coca-Cola Collection releases in its entirety on Saturday, December 31. The first half of the collection will be available at all of Kith’s flagship stores and KithNYC.com. The second half will be available at the aforementioned locations, in addition to the Kith Aspen Pop-Up.