KITH x ONES STROKE x Nishikawa x Caminando / „Tokyo“ Kollektion (Lookbook)

KITH präsentiert die neue „Tokyo“ Kollektion und kooperiert dabei mit den japanischen Labels ONES STROKE, Nishikawa und Caminando auf verschiedenen Ebenen. Gemeinsam mit ONES STROKE wurden die Casual Styles für den Alltag entworden. KITH x Nishikawa steht für die Winter Styles, wenn es so richtig kalt wird und zu guter Letzt, hat Ronnie Fieg mit Caminando noch passende Boots entworfen.

Die komplette KITH x ONES STROKE x Nishikawa x Caminando „Tokyo“ Kollektion ist ab sofort online bei KITH erhältlich.

Kith reprises its partnership with luxury Japanese clothing brands Ones Stroke, Nishikawa, and Caminando for an all-new collection. The quartet build on their existing collaborative catalogue with a wide-ranging assortment of original apparel and footwear designed for the transitional fall-to-winter season. This multi-range assortment is aptly titled the Tokyo Collection.