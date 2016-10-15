Eine Leica Kamera ist an und für sich schon etwas Besonderes. Aber, es gibt noch speziellere, limitierte Editionen, welche den Mythos Leica unterstützen. Dazu zählt mit Sicherheit auch die neue Leica M-P Typ 240 „Grip“ by Rolf Sachs. Gerade einmal 79 Stück wird es ab dem 31. Oktober zu kaufen geben und wer die 14.950 USD übrig hat, der sollte über diese Investition nachdenken und sich ein Exemplar bei Leica reservieren lassen.

Für den hohen Preis bekommt ihr aber nicht nur die Kamera, sondern auch ein Leica Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 ASPH Objektiv, welches noch speziell graviert wurde. Ebenso im Kit enthalten sind: ein Leica SF40 Blitz, ein Strap für die Kamera, Putztuch und Bürste.

Leica Camera is proud to announce the Leica M-P (Typ 240) ‘grip’ by Rolf Sachs Set which consists of a Leica M-P (Typ 240) with a rubber cladding with raised dot structures and a Leica Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 ASPH with special engravings. Only 79 sets will be made, available exclusively from Leica Stores and Boutiques worldwide from October 31, 2016. In addition to the specially designed Leica M-P (Typ 240) and the Leica Summilux-M 35mm, the set also consists of a Leica SF 40 Flash, Cotton Carrying Strap, Cleaning Cloth and Cleaning Brushes.