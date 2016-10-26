Levi’s x New Era / „Denim World Series“ Caps

Passend zu den 2016er World Series (MLB), in denen die Cleveland Indians gegen die Chicago Cubs um den Titel kämpfen, präsentieren Levi’s x New Era die „Denim World Series“ Caps Kollektion. Beide Caps wurden aus Levi’s Denim hergestellt und sind demnächst im MLB Shop erhältlich.

Game 1 of the 2016 World Series gets underway tomorrow night as the Cleveland Indians face off against the Chicago Cubs and, to celebrate, New Era has teamed up with Levi’s for two special edition dad hats to mark the occasion.