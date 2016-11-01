„LIFE“ (Official International Trailer...

Nach dem Mond, kommt die Reise zum Mars. Die Menschheit denkt immer einen Schritt weiter, auch wenn es vielleicht sinnvoller wäre, erst einmal auf dem Mond eine Zwischenstation einzurichten, aber zurück zur Reise zum Mars, denn darum geht es in „LIFE“. Sechs Astronauten erforschen auf einer Raumstation das erste Leben vom Mars, aber scheinbar ist das primitiv wirkende Leben doch schlauer als erwartet …

Life tells the story of the six-member crew of the International Space Station that is on the cutting edge of one of the most important discoveries in human history: the first evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars. As the crew begins to conduct research, their methods end up having unintended consequences and the life form proves more intelligent than anyone ever expected.