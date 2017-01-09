Livestock x Arc’teryx / „Superterranean“ Kollektion (Lookbook)

Wenn es um den Winter und die Witterungen der Jahreszeit geht, dann wissen die Kanadier von Livestock x Arc’teryx bestens Bescheid. Gemeinsam bringen der Retailer und das Outdoorlabel nun eine Capsule Collection raus, welche auch in DE gerade Sinn machen würde. Über verschiedene Jacken, Shirts, Hosen und Accessoires ist alles dabei! Schaut einfach direkt bei Livestock vorbei – es lohnt sich!

„We are pleased to announce our first collaboration with Vancouver-based outdoor company Arc’teryx, the Superterranean capsule collection features the Beta SL Jacket and Captive T-shirt. Made from Gore-Tex with Paclite technology in a patchwork black and olive combination, the Beta SL jacket is designed as a super light, fully waterproof shell jacket that protects against all weather conditions both in the city or in nature. „