London Undercover x Carhartt WIP / Capsule

Es ist wieder Zeit, die Regenschirme rauszuholen und natürlich müssen die heutzutage auch stylisch sein. Da passt es gerde nur zu gut, dass London Undercover x Carhartt WIP zwei passende Regenschirme präsentieren. Ihr könnt zwischen „Camo“ und „Navy“ auswählen und direkt online zuschlagen.

It’s officially umbrella season. Which means that (a) you can buy a cheap one from a corner store and have it break during the first downpour or (b) you can spend a little more and have one that actually lasts. If you’ve chosen B, then you’d be smart to get into the London Undercover and Carhartt W.I.P collaboration.