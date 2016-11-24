OnTheBlock / Lookbook (Fall/ Winter 2016)

Der letzte Artikel für heute, richtet sich wieder an das schöne Geschlecht, denn der Female Streetwear Shop OnTheBlock, präsentiert das neue Lookbook für die Herbst/Winter Zeit. Als Models konnte man das Rap Duo Junglebae gewinnen und hinter der Kamera war Juliane Falk aktiv. Schaut euch hier also die neusten Styles von Daily Paper, Stüssy oder Thrasher an, bevor ihr direkt bei OnTheBlock vorbeischaut.

Female streetwear webshop OnTheBlock tapped rising rap duo Junglebae to model the latest collections by brands like Daily Paper, HLZBLZ, Stussy, Thrasher and Dimepiece LA in their Fall/Winter lookbook, shot by Juliane Falk.