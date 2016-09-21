Panasonic Lumix LX10

Ihr sucht eine neue Kamera, aber wollt keine DSLR oder Systemkamera? Kein Problem, denn Panasonic präsentiert mit der neuen Lumix LX10, die fast perfekte Kompaktkamera. Die kleine Kamera bringt nämlich u.a. eine 5-Achsen Bildstabilisierung mit, dazu eine Leica 24mm – 72mm Optik, mit einer variablen Blende von f/1.4 – f/2.8 und löst mit 20 MP auf. Dazu kommt die Fähigkeit, 4K Videos mit 30fps oder 1080p Videos mit 120fps aufzunehmen. Das einzige Feature, welches wirklich fehlt, ist ein elektronischer Suche, dann wäre es wirklich die perfekte Kamera für die Hosentasche.

For those who need a backup to their DSLR with form and functionality, Panasonic presents the newest Lumix in the “fully-featured compact” market with the Lumix LX10. This latest release — a smaller, pocketable iteration to the LX100 — packs all the photography functions a talented amateur or professional veteran could ask for