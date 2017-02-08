Patta / Lookbook (Spring/ Summer 2017)

Patta startet ins Jahr 2017 und präsentiert die eigene Frühjahrs/Sommerkollektion für das Jahr. Die Kollektion wurde von Menno Kok im Bild festgehalten und umfasst so viele Teile, dass ihr es euch einfach anschauen müsst, bevor die Kollektion am 10. Februar released wird. Sind schon paar geile Teile dabei, oder?

„We are getting ready to leave the Winter behind and proudly present the Patta Spring/Summer 2017 Collection Lookbook shot by Menno Kok. The first selections from the collection will launch in store and online at Patta this Friday, February 10 and will also roll out at official Patta retailers worldwide in the coming weeks.“