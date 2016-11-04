Patta x Alpha Industries N-3B Parka

Zwischen Kollabos, dem London Store Opening und den eigenen Kollektion, war das Jahr 2016 für Patta wirklich aufregend. Nun, da das Jahr nur noch knapp zwei Monate für uns übrig hat, präsentiert Patta die nächste Kooperation, dieses Mal mit Alpha Industries für zwei N-3B Parkas. Ihr habt die Wahl zwischen „Burgundy“ und „Black“ – für welchen würdet ihr euch entscheiden?

The Alpha Industries x Patta N3B VF 59 is a durable parka – ideal for the approaching cold weather. The parka features a nylon outer shell with reinforced elbow patches, a full-length storm flap with Patta x Alpha industries embroidery detail and inset knit cuffs for durability and protection against the elements.