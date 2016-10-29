Patta x Converse Essentials Crewneck (Lookbook)

Während ich gerade auf der Sneakerness unterwegs bin und euch auf der Facebook Seite mit Bilder versorgen, gibt es natürlich auch auf dem Blog weiterhin coole und neue News! Und wie ihr vielleicht mitbekommen habt, präsentierte Converse ihre neue Converse Essentials Line, welche zum Launch gleich mal für eine Kollabo gut ist. Die Patta Crew ist mit ins Team gekommen und präsentiert ihren Crewneck – leider nur in-store in Amsterdam und das ab heute!

Converse introduces Converse Essentials, an apparel collection comprised of durable, high quality everyday basics that get better with time. Each piece is constructed from natural color-faded fabric with long-term wear, durable stitching, and a managed shrinkage fit that remains the same throughout its lifespan, thus offering the highest level of comfort and fit.