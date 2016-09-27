Pharrell Williams x adidas Originals / „Hu“ Kollektion (Fall/ Winter 2016)

Pharrell Williams wird diesen Herbst neben fünf weiteren NMD „Hu“ EQTs, auch seine „Hu“ Kollektion launchen. Die „Hu“ Kollektion bestimmt insgesamt aus 14 Teilen, von denen wir euch heute neun Styles präsentieren wollen. Die Pharrell Williams x adidas Originals „Hu“ Kollektion ist ab dem 29. September erhältlich.

Not too long ago, Pharrell Williams and adidas Originals debuted their “Hu” collection for 2016 fall/winter. The latest range was beautifully portrayed in a campaign video that was captured in various locations across the globe — detailing a bevy of cultures as a way to remind viewers of the “spirit of equality, acceptance, co-existence and understanding” necessary for the “Human Race” to strive and prosper.