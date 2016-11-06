Pharrell Williams x adidas Originals / „Hu“ Kollektion (Lookbook)

„Play for the Human Race“ – das Motto der neuen „HU“ Kollektion von adidas Originals by Pharrell Williams. Die neue Kollektion ist einmal mehr sehr bunt ausgefallen und setzt vor allem auf organische und mathematische Formen, welche sehr teils sehr umfangreich ausgefallen sind. Die „HU“ Kollektion ist ab dem 17. November weltweit erhältlich.

Skateboard P and the Three Stripes continue “their celebration of humanity and diversity across the globe,” following up their inaugural “Hu” release from September with yet another collaborative collection for the holidays. Simply dubbed “Hu Holiday,” the range is once again chock full of updated takes on adidas classics as Pharrell channels the interplay of organic and mathematical forms that are pervasive throughout nature