„Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales“ (Extended Look Trailer)

Das Jahr 2017 hält viele Kino-Highlights für uns parat und dazu zählt auch „Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales“ . Johnny Depp kehrt als Jack Sparrow zurück auf die Leinwand und hat es dieses Mal mit Kapitän Salazar, gespielt von Javier Bardem, zu tun. Wir dürfen uns also auf ein Spektakel vorbereiten, welches nun einen neuen Trailer bekommen hat, welchen ihr euch unten im Player anschauen könnt. Enjoy.

Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as the iconic, swashbuckling anti-hero Jack Sparrow in the all-new “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.” The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea—notably Jack. Jack’s only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry (Brenton Thwaites), a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy. At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifully small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has ever faced.