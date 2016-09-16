Publish Brand / „Fall 2016: Delivery 2“ (Lookbook)

Es geht weiter – Publish Brand präsentiert den zweiten Teil der eigenen Herbstkollektion. Die Inspiration zum zweiten Teil der Kollektion liegt in den 90s und in der Gegenwart, die perfekte Mischung macht die Kollektion aus und genau dies ist auch gelungen. Schaut euch also hier das Lookbook an und danach kann es direkt zu Publish Brand gehen zum Shoppen.

Publish Brand introduces their second installment for fall with its newest collections of men’s apparel. A direct derivative of the 90’s youth inspiration mixed with fast paced times of today. The needs and wants of the everyday man have changed but certain ideals still remain.