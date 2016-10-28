Publish Brand / „Holiday“ Kollektion (Lookbook)

Wie viele andere Brands auch, präsentiert uns auch Publish Brand ihre „Holiday“ Kollektion, welche kurz vor dem Jahresende nochmal ein kleines Highlight setzen soll. Die Kollektion ist wieder sehr umfangreich und kommt dabei aber mit allen Essentials für die kälteren Tage. Schaut einfach direkt bei Publish Brand vorbei.

„Always and forever is a sentiment that rings true with the mantra of Southern California’s clothiers Publish Brand. Quality, forward thinking design, craftsmanship, and attention to detail are the pillars that keep this sustainable fashion brand moving. In their latest holiday offering you will see a plethora of weight goods that appeal to every type of man.“