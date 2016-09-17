„Resident Evil 7: Biohazard“ (TAPE-2 Trailer)

Gibt es unter unseren Lesern „Resident Evil“ Fans? Dann dürften ihr mit Sicherheit auf den 24. Januar 2017 hinfiebern, denn dann ist es soweit und „Resident Evil 7: Biohazard“ wird gelaunched. Der neue TAPE-2 Trailer bringt uns zu den Bakers. Die Leben in einem Haus, welches wohl jahrelang nicht mehr bewohnt wurde, vielleicht gibt es hierfür aber auch Gründe …

Down in Dulvey, Louisiana lies an old, derelict plantation house that looks like it hasn’t seen use in years. It turns out someone is home, though – meet the Baker family and get a glimpse at what’s to come in Resident Evil 7 biohazard, available January 24th, 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. In addition to being fully playable with the included optional PlayStation VR mode, Resident Evil 7 will also support 4K on the PlayStation 4 Pro.